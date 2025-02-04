“Yankee Line” Increases Fleet to 50 Tourriders

Daimler Coaches North America LLC delivers 15 Mercedes-Benz Tourrider Premium motorcoaches to “Yankee Line”. With this purchase the Boston, Massachusetts-based company becomes the first US customer to operate 50 of the new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider coaches designed specifically for the North American market. Since 2022, the Mercedes-Benz motorcoach has been setting new standards in the USA and Canada in terms of design, comfort, technology and individuality. The three-axle vehicles are offered as Tourrider Business for high-end requirements and as luxury touring coaches in the Premium version for the first-class segment.

High demands for premium travel

“Yankee Line” took delivery of their first Tourriders in December 2022 and have grown the number to 50 within two years. “The sophisticated comfort and safety standards, as well as the “wow” factor our customers experience when boarding the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider, fully meet our exacting standards as a premium tour operator,” said owner Don Dunham.

The long-established company from Boston, Massachusetts, has stood for exclusive charter and tour services with luxuriously equipped motorcoaches for 45 years operating from bases at Boston and New York City areas, to various destinations throughout USA and Canada.

Unique driving experience

Dr. Thomas Rohde is also pleased with the cooperation that began with the premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider in February 2022 in Long Beach, California. “We are delighted to be able to support Yankee Line’s mission to provide a unique experience for every passenger with our innovative products,” says the CEO and President of Daimler Coaches North America.

Kitchenette and panoramic roof

The vehicles for “Yankee Line” with chrome-plated central star in the radiator grille, supplied in the variants with 46, 50 and 56 full-leather travel seats, are each equipped with a TopSky panoramic roof, a kitchenette in the rear area, a 360-degree camera and an automatic lift system for wheelchairs.

All modern safety systems on board

Passenger safety in the motorcoaches is ensured by the Active Brake Assist 5 (ABA 5) emergency braking system with pedestrian detection. As the world’s first system for motorcoaches, the system can brake automatically to a full standstill if stationary or moving obstacles and pedestrians are detected.

Sideguard Assist (SGA) with pedestrian detection is also on board. This system alerts the driver if, for example, pedestrians or cyclists appear in the monitoring zone on the door side of the bus. The vehicles are also equipped with Attention Assist (ATAS). It gives a visual and audible warning to the driver if it detects typical signs of fatigue or inattentiveness.

Dynamic drive

The Mercedes-Benz OM 471 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine provides dynamic drive power. The drivetrain delivers 450 hp (336 kW) from a displacement of 12.8 l and achieves a maximum torque of 1,550 lb-ft (2,300 Nm). It impresses with a powerful technology package consisting of common-rail direct injection with flexible X-Pulse high-pressure injection, charge air cooling, exhaust gas recirculation and SCR technology. Power transmission is performed by the Allison WTB 500R 6-speed automatic transmission with torque converter, which has proven itself in operation in North America.

Mercedes-Benz Tourrider present at two bus trade fairs Daimler Coaches North America will once again be showcasing the Mercedes-Benz Tourrider at two US trade fairs this year. The company will present the motorcoach at the American Bus Association (ABA), which will take place from February 1 to 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and at the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which will open its doors from February 20 to 23, 2025.