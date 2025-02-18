Thrasher Brothers Trailways Expands Fleet with Two New Prevost H3-45 Motorcoaches

Prevost is excited to announce the delivery of two new 2025 H3-45 motorcoaches to Thrasher Brothers Trailways in Birmingham, AL. This purchase marks a new chapter for the company, as they continue to grow their fleet.

“The Prevost team is honored that Thrasher Brothers Trailways chose us to support them. Their decision to invest in the H3-45 highlights our commitment to building coaches that set the standard for quality and reliability,” said François Tremblay, President of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada.

Prevost’s H3-45 motorcoach was redesigned in 2023 and offers their sleekest profile with added benefits, including 12 percent greater fuel efficiency and 50 percent reduction in wind noise in the driver area. Ultimately, the H3-45 model’s reputation for innovation and reliability caught the attention of Alan Thrasher, President of Thrasher Brothers Trailways. “Prevost has stepped up and truly delivered as the leader in the market,” said Thrasher. “Their buses are not only the highest quality but represent the future of this industry.”

Alan Thrasher and his sister, Alyce T. Davidson, purchased Thrasher Brothers Trailways in 2007 from their father, Jim Thrasher. Jim began running seated buses in 1971 and is recognized as a pioneer in the entertainer coach industry. Alan’s decision to invest in Prevost was fueled by his commitment to staying ahead of the competition, especially after the challenges the company faced during the pandemic in 2020. Making the purchase decision over a year ago, Alan noted, “I went with my gut feeling. I watched social media, seeing companies nationwide taking delivery of H3-45s and raving about it. I called and asked questions. I could have backed out several times over the year, but my instinct was telling me to keep moving along with the purchasing process.”

The purchase comes at a pivotal time as Thrasher Brothers Trailways is rebranding their company and modernizing their fleet. In business almost 54 years, the new Prevost coaches, sporting updated graphics, symbolize Thrasher’s renewed commitment to their customers and staying ahead in a competitive industry. The new look is sure to draw customers’ attention.

Prevost’s nationwide service centers and mobile vans also played a factor in Thrasher’s decision. His company’s proximity to the Prevost service center in Goodlettsville, TN ensures seamless support for his entire fleet. “The relationship with Prevost doesn’t end when you buy a coach. Our team of professionals is with you every step of the way,” explained Tremblay.

Alan attributes the company’s success to a strong foundation of family, faith, and a dedication to quality. “You’ve got to have God, family, friends, and good business associates,” he remarked. “That’s how we’ve grown and how we’ll continue to grow.”