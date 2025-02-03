IDIS Americas Drives U.S. Expansion with Technology Innovation and Growing Team

IDIS Americas is expanding its footprint in the U.S. ahead of ISC West (April 2025, Las Vegas), reinforcing its market position with a growing team, an expanded technology portfolio, and a robust pipeline of innovative solutions.

With a strengthening presence across key verticals – including critical infrastructure, traffic (ITS), transit, retail, education, logistics, and small to medium businesses – IDIS provides end-to-end video surveillance solutions, including the very latest AI analytics, that enhance security, streamline operations, and deliver long-term value. From enterprise-scale deployments to compact, cost-efficient solutions, IDIS technology is designed to meet the unique demands of various applications.

Following last year’s merger with Costar, IDIS Americas is executing an ambitious strategy to expand its influence across North America. “We’ve made rapid progress since unifying operations, and now we’re doubling down on growth in the Western U.S.,” said CEO Scott Switzer. “With strategic investments in top talent and cutting-edge technology, we’re positioned to bring even more value to our customers and integration partners.”

This expansion brings exciting opportunities for customers to upgrade their systems, leveraging AI-driven tools that simplify video management while delivering more sustainable, cost-effective solutions. At ISC West, IDIS will showcase its latest end-to-end video solutions, including the enhanced IDIS Vaidio™ fully integrated AI Suite, designed to improve security, safety, and operational efficiency with advanced video analytics.

Additionally, IDIS Americas is launching a new Partner Program, designed to empower systems integrators with exclusive advantages. Members will gain priority support, tailored training, and access to cutting-edge security solutions that drive growth and success. The program ensures integrators have the resources and expertise needed to deliver seamless, high-performance deployments across a range of industries.

As part of its expansion, IDIS Americas has bolstered its team with experienced professionals across sales, engineering, and project management. Darron Parker, an industry veteran with extensive experience in security, telecoms, and retail, has been appointed as VP Sales, Northeast U.S. & Canada. He joins a growing roster of specialists dedicated to supporting partners and customers, reinforcing IDIS’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and unmatched customer service across multiple industries.