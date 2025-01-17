The Transit and Paratransit Company completes the update and re-creation of their Train the Trainer Instructional Course

The Transit and Paratransit Company announced today that they have just completed the update and re-creation of their Train the Trainer Instructional Course for Transit & Paratransit bus driver trainers.



The Train the Trainer Instructional Course is an advanced educational course for trainers in the transit and paratransit industry. It can be delivered online or via a thumb drive. The course includes seven programs along with a 50-question final exam.

“The most important factor in providing safe passenger transportation is the training received by the drivers. The quality of this training is a direct result of the knowledge and skills of the trainers providing the training,” said Jeff Cassell, President of TAPTCO. “In many cases, a trainer is a promoted senior driver who has never been properly trained on how to be a trainer and is left to navigate the process without proper guidance.

Going through this course ensures that every trainer knows all the techniques and methods to provide the most effective training to their drivers. This will result in them doing it right, the first time, every time in everything they need to do to safely transport students.

There are many techniques to maximize information retention when providing the training to drivers. This course explains all the techniques and how and when to use them to instill the safest behaviors into the drivers. Our original Train the Trainer Certification Course is now almost ten years old, and we have included many improvements in this new updated course.

If you already have a thumb drive copy of our original course, upgrade to this re-created course for a discounted price. If you access our courses online, you will automatically have access to this new course for no additional cost.

Good trainers are rare because we never take the time or make the effort to help them become professionally trained trainers. They are usually left to figure it out themselves. Trainers going through this course will have a whole new set of skills to become the best trainers they can be.”

To purchase this course, or obtain further information, contact Maureen Gaeta at mgaeta@taptco.com or Donna Pinto at dpinto@taptco.com or call 855 963 3900.