Avail Technologies Inc. appoints Rick Spangler as President and CEO

Over the past 25 years Avail has established itself as a leader in the field of Intelligent Transportation Systems for public transit by providing industry leading technologies and unsurpassed customer service. Founded on January 1st of 1999 by Dorsey Houtz, and co-founders David Matta and Mike Lynn (both retired), Avail has always had a customer first perspective.

In 2009 Avail took the first step towards employee ownership with the retirement of David Matta, and subsequent retirement of Mike Lynn, making Avail 67% employee owned. For the past two years, Avail has been planning for the retirement of Dorsey Houtz and is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Spangler to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of January 1st, 2025.

“For the past 24 years, Rick has been by my side demonstrating an unwavering passion and commitment to serving our customers, our public transit industry, and our people, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead Avail Technologies into its next phase of growth,” said Dorsey Houtz.

Mr. Houtz will continue as part of the Avail team throughout 2025 in a support and advisory role to ensure the successful transition, while also serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors. On December 31st, 2025, Mr. Houtz will officially retire from all day-to-day activities but will remain Chairman to ensure long term success and continuity.

“This transition allows me to step back from the day-to-day operations while still supporting the company I founded. I am especially proud to be part of Avail’s journey toward becoming 100percent employee owned. One hundred percent employee ownership is a goal I’ve had for the past 15 years, and now it is finally coming to life. This will not only empower our dedicated team of employee owners and ensure the long-term success of the company, but also ensures our customers continue being served with the same old-fashioned values that have always been the cornerstone of Avail,” Mr. Houtz stated.

Rick Spangler has been a core member of the Avail team since joining in 2000, serving in numerous roles and contributing to the company’s success through his customer focus, technical expertise and visionary leadership. As CTO, Spangler played an instrumental role in advancing our solutions portfolio of product and service offerings, helping position Avail as a prominent player in the public transit technology sector. His deep understanding of both the company’s culture and its business will ensure a smooth transition and sustained growth.

Spangler shared his excitement about the new role, stating, “I’m honored to take on the role of President and CEO and continue working with the incredible team at Avail Technologies. Dorsey has laid an extraordinary foundation for the company, and we will build on that success. Our focus will continue to be on providing the highest levels of premier service to our family of customers, evolving our product and service offerings to provide even greater value for our customers and the communities they serve, and strengthening our support of the public transit industry. As we work toward becoming 100 percent employee owned, I look forward to continuing to foster a culture of ownership and shared success for every member of our team.”

A New Chapter: 100 percent Employee Ownership by 2026

One of the most significant aspects of this leadership transition is Avail’s ongoing commitment to becoming fully employee owned by the end of 2025. This strategic move aligns with the company’s vision to foster a workplace where employees are not only stakeholders in the company’s success but also empowered to shape its future.

By creating a fully employee-owned organization, Avail Technologies aims to further strengthen its culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability. This transition will also provide employees with increased financial benefits, ensuring that the company’s success is shared by those who have contributed to its growth and achievements.