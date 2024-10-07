Winnipeg Enhances Transit Accessibility with Q’STRAINT

Winnipeg Transit’s mission of ensuring safe and accessible transportation for all passengers was aided by the city’s recent adoption of Q’STRAINT’s QUANTUM and Q’POD products. These technologies have a major impact on transit safety and accessibility, and the agency has taken a leading role in driving these advancements.

Teresa Platt, manager of client services at the City of Winnipeg, has been at the forefront of this journey. Her career, rooted in occupational therapy, provides her with a unique perspective on both the challenges and solutions associated with accessible public transportation.

“I spent several years as a community-based therapist, which meant understanding how people live in their home and access services,” she said. “When I started with Winnipeg Transit, I was asked to review customers who were on-boarding for paratransit service.”

“How do people have the ability to do what they need to do and how do we support them, especially in transit, to ensure that they’re able to complete the tasks that they need to do during the day?” she continued. “Transportation is key to that. It’s where all walks of life, all customers, all abilities, disabilities, and more come together to help people get where they need to go.”

Platt’s commitment to improving accessibility in Winnipeg Transit was reinforced by her participation in a conference where she encountered Paul Faucher from Q’STRAINT. This meeting proved to be a turning point.

“This was really the beginning of a relationship, seeking the best alternatives for our customers and looking at how we can enhance our safety for our customers,” she said. “We began to understand the products that are available to instill confidence in our drivers and our customers, that they will be safe in their transportation.”

QUANTUM and Q’POD

Winnipeg Transit’s integration of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems represents a major leap forward in securement solutions.

QUANTUM is transit’s first fully automatic rear-facing wheelchair securement station. Using QUANTUM, riders back their own wheelchairs or scooters into the system, press a button and independently secure themselves. QUANTUM’s side-arm lowers and hugs the wheel, safely securing the wheelchair with minimal operator assistance. If the passenger is not able to push the occupant button independently, the bus operator can push the button located on the dash – thus securing or releasing the rider without walking back.

The QUANTUM and Q’POD, designed to offer flexibility and choice, allows passengers to travel in either a forward-facing with the Q’POD or rear-facing position with the QUANTUM. This flexibility is not just a convenience but a significant step towards providing autonomy and choice for passengers with mobility challenges.

“That was really key for us, that we had the ability for customers to choose which securement locations they were able to make,” Platt said.

The Q’POD system complements the QUANTUM by providing an advanced securement solution that enhances the overall safety and ease of use for both passengers and operators. The system bolts directly into a bus, with an integrated shoulder belt eliminating the need for window brackets. Q’POD’s stabilizing bumper works with the front tensioner and scooter ring, allowing for three-point securement and less trip hazards.

“Winnipeg Transit is so proud and excited to know that our fleet will be retrofitted now with the QUANTUM and the Q’POD, allowing consistency both for our customers and bus operators,” Platt said. “Knowing that the training they receive is consistent and that each bus will be utilized in the same way. The securement is the same, the information is the same.”

“It ensures that we have transportation that is safe, seamless, and allows our customers to be secure and to travel in the way that they choose,” she continued.

Customer Feedback and Collaboration

The successful integration of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems was heavily influenced by extensive customer feedback and collaboration with various stakeholders. The Policy Advisory Committee, which represents individuals with disabilities, played a crucial role in guiding the adoption process.

“Through the partnership with Q’STRAINT and with our Policy Advisory Committee, our customers were able to see QUANTUM and practice with it on a parked bus,” she said. “It made the task less daunting for customers who would need to do it in a live situation.”

The pilot phase was a comprehensive process designed to test the new systems in a controlled environment before full-scale implementation. During this phase, passengers had the opportunity to experience the QUANTUM firsthand and provide feedback on its functionality and effectiveness.

“The pilot allowed us to gather direct feedback from our customers and staff,” she said.

Training and Implementation

The successful implementation of the QUANTUM system required a robust training program for drivers and staff. Winnipeg Transit invested resources to ensure that all personnel were familiar in the new technologies and their proper use.

“We’ve had training for a variety of our staff, whether it’s inspectors, operation supervisors, or occupational therapists who have attended the training and receive ongoing training,” Platt said. “There’s also the ability to reach out to the Q’STRAINT team to be thorough in our responses to customers and for our assessments.”

Occupational therapists and operations staff led sessions to provide drivers with an understanding of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems.

“We developed a sticker that identified the appropriate attachment securement points for our drivers, thus really minimizing risk and guesswork,” she said.

Independence and Safety

One of the most significant benefits of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems is the increased independence they offer to passengers. The ability for passengers to self-secure with the QUANTUM means that they can board and depart from the bus with greater ease and autonomy.

“The ability to travel on a bus independently was a real win for our customers, and we heard that in their feedback,” Platt said. “I’m proud of our customers who have been so vocal in letting us know their expectations.”

This increased independence contributes to the overall safety of the transit system. By enabling passengers to secure themselves, the QUANTUM allows drivers to focus on operating the bus safely.

Looking Forward

The journey to integrating the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems was not without its challenges. One of the primary challenges was ensuring that the new systems were compatible with existing fleet vehicles and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Winnipeg Transit is committed to continuing its efforts to enhance accessibility and safety. The success of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems has set a high standard for future improvements.

“And I’m so proud of our team that really shares a vision and is committed on a day-to-day basis to improve the customer experience,” Platt said. “And I’m so very proud of our city, of our transit department.”

The integration of the QUANTUM and Q’POD systems is also a testament to the importance of community and stakeholder involvement in shaping public transportation services. Platt emphasizes the role of collaboration in achieving successful outcomes.

The involvement of community members and stakeholders ensures that transit solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of passengers. Platt highlighted this collaborative approach as a key factor in the success of the QUANTUM and Q’POD integration.

The positive feedback from passengers and the successful implementation of these technologies reflect the city’s dedication to providing a more inclusive and safe transit experience, she said

As Winnipeg Transit continues to evolve, the focus will remain on maintaining high standards of accessibility and safety.

“We’ve taken the time to share with our customers, vendors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and family members,” Platt said. “We are seeing the work that we put in the past 15 years coming to fruition and helping our customers serve themselves. They are their own advocates, and we are here to support that.”