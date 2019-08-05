WAVE Supports AVTA to be the First Fully Electric Fleet Powered by Wireless Chargers

Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification (WAVE), the leading innovator in heavy-duty vehicle wireless charging, announced today that it will provide additional wireless inductive charging systems to Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA), as they transition to a 100-percent electric vehicle fleet.

The economy’s shift toward sustainability has influenced AVTA’s decision to become pioneers of battery electric bus transportation. By combining groundbreaking electric bus technology with wireless inductive charging technology, AVTA’s innovative bus project will be the first of its kind in the nation. The electric bus fleet project will not only benefit local communities, but the environment as a whole.

“Our goal is to seamlessly integrate the charging into naturally occurring dwell times in our schedule,” said AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “And with the industry leading 250kW transfer rate that WAVE provides, we can add as much as 133 miles of range on a typical 8-hour shift, which allows us to conduct business as usual while disposing of old polluting diesel buses.”

In-route charging means buses can have smaller batteries, reduced vehicle weight, a higher passenger capacity, and extended vehicle range. Manually attaching power connectors for plug-in chargers is time-consuming, not to mention the risks associated with above ground charging equipment through distasteful visual clutter of overhead lines and pylons. In addition, overhead chargers include moving parts requiring frequent maintenance that will significantly increase costs.

“It’s the completely hands-free automated charging operation that is driving demand, which requires absolutely no action by the operators,” Michael Masquelier, WAVE’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “AVTA’s electric buses can now move passengers all day long, without a single concern about having enough range.”

“We are honored to be a part of AVTA’s significant milestone in its goal of attaining an all-electric fleet,” Masquelier added. “AVTA has paved the way for transit agencies adopting electric buses with range concerns simply by eliminating the concerns altogether.”

WAVE technology transfers power through the air from a single embedded charging pad placed in the pavement to a receiving pad mounted on the vehicle’s undercarriage. The pad embedded in the ground is sturdy enough to be run throughout the course of the day without damage, has no moving parts, and avoids risks associated with above ground charging equipment.

WAVE is honored to partner with AVTA toward its goal of green mobility. “We look forward to working on future projects with them,” Masquelier said. WAVE wishes AVTA much success in its continued efforts to provide exemplary service to the communities it serves.

About WAVE

WAVE is a technology company focused on creating practical and economical solutions for the transit and off-road industrial electric vehicle markets worldwide. WAVE is the premiere developer of inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, with numerous commercial deployments across the country. WAVE’s wireless power transfer technology is the world’s most powerful and efficient single pad wireless charging system for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. For more information on WAVE, please visit http://www.waveipt.com/.

About AVTA

AVTA serves a population of more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County. Its total service area covers 1,200 square miles and it is bounded by the Kern County line to the north, the San Bernardino County line to the east, the Angeles National Forest to the south and Interstate 5 to the west. AVTA is committed to its sustainability goals of becoming the nation’s first fully electric fleet powered wirelessly with up to 85 new all-electric buses.