Astra Flor™ Helps You Put Your Best Foot Forward with Better Looking, Safer Flooring

The moment the doors open and your passengers step foot on your bus, their perception of your service and the experience to follow is formed. From the attitude of the driver to their first glimpse of the stairwell and flooring. Worn, damaged flooring can set the tone for a very bad experience.

That’s when the new Koro-Trans™ Astra Flor™ system steps in to deliver a positive first impression. Manufactured by Profusion Industries, the Astra Flor system provides an attractive, clean and secure bus floor surface. The unique smooth surface exceeds industry standards in slip resistance without harsh aggregates that can tear mops while cleaning, making it easier to maintain than overseas products.

In fact, Koro-Trans flooring has already been installed in over 50,000 public and privately operated vehicles, and now offers an expanded range of colors and designs in both the popular metal flake textures and wood grain looks.

Key qualities make Koro-Trans Astra Flor a leader in transit vehicle flooring:

High-performance through better construction and stronger materials. Astra Flor systems exceed industry standards for fire and slip resistance. They also are proven to be highly resistant to abrasion, moisture and contaminants.

Astra Flor systems exceed industry standards for fire and slip resistance. They also are proven to be highly resistant to abrasion, moisture and contaminants. Design options create a great first impression. Our expanded palette also includes metal flake textures and wood grain patterns. Plus ultraviolet and ozone resistance keep our flooring looking good longer.

Our expanded palette also includes metal flake textures and wood grain patterns. Plus ultraviolet and ozone resistance keep our flooring looking good longer. Easier to clean. Our unique materials provide slip-resistant properties, without the harsh aggregates used by European manufacturers that tend to destroy mop heads and make cleaning more difficult.

With Astra Flor systems, OEMs have more choices than ever, and so do you. Plus, Astra Flor systems are proud to deliver optimum American-made quality.

You only have one chance to make a first impression. Put your best foot forward by welcoming your passengers on board with a beautiful and secure Astra Flor system designed to last the life of the vehicle. Don’t settle. Tell your dealer or OEM you want Astra Flor.

To learn more and request free samples, visit http://www.astraflor.com/.