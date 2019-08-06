Complete Coach Works Announces Strategic Partnership with Halsey King & Associates, Inc.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) recently announced a new training initiative as part of its ongoing program to further educate its employees on state-of-the-art electric transit vehicles and charging infrastructure. This partnership allows CCW to continue its commitment to providing advanced technologies and quality transit repair solutions to its clients.

CCW develops go-to-market strategies for the electrification of buses to meet emerging trends within the transportation industry. Through a new collaboration with Halsey King & Associates Inc., CCW will enhance the skills of its workforce by expanding its knowledge of complex electrical systems.

CCW ensures the continuation of its high-quality service offerings by investing in one of the most important elements of its future, its employees. “At CCW, we believe our employees are critical to our company infrastructure,” Chuck Barnes, vice president of CCW said.

Halsey King & Associates, Inc. will provide electric maintenance and technical training to the CCW staff. Halsey King is a fleet maintenance consultant with over 30 years of international consulting experience. He is well-known in court jurisdictions across the United States due to his investigations regarding the correlation between fatalities to system and component failures. Halsey teaches maintenance technicians, fleet managers and other industry professionals about modern fleet maintenance philosophies, regulations, engineering, standards and management.

Training will consist of intensive courses including videos, lectures, presentations, and hands-on exercises. Subsequently, employees will grasp the basics of electrical components and gain in- depth insight into operational and safety components.

Together, Halsey and CCW will work to help exceed the expectations of the transportation industry. “We are thrilled to work with Halsey King on this training initiative. We are confident that it will help to further establish our staff members as true experts within the field,” Barnes said.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is the largest U.S. bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company and the leading provider of a vast array of transportation solutions with over 30 years of dedicated service in the transportation industry. CCW is a pioneer in the business and strives to continually provide cleaner air through innovative design and engineering, resulting in the world’s first and only remanufactured all-electric battery powered bus. Regardless of how small or large the job, CCW provides an exceptionally experienced team of over 350 experts, committed to customer service and satisfaction.

Halsey King & Associates, Inc. is a bus fleet maintenance consultant with decades of fleet experience all over the world. U.S. clients include public and private transit and paratransit bus fleets, state DOTs and bus manufacturers. Halsey and his associates are members of several professional organizations, including SAE, ASTM, IEEE, State Bars and the American Public Transportation Association. The company is headquartered in San Diego County within seven hours of any fleet or client office in the U.S.