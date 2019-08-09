CTDOT revitalizes Connecticut public transit with 50 buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced an order from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) for 50 40-foot heavy-duty Xcelsior® clean-diesel buses (50 equivalent units or EUs). The order converts 50 buses from the option backlog to firm orders, with 61 units remaining in the option backlog.

The new buses, operating under the CTtransit name, replace older vehicles in the fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient buses, and are part of a five-year contract for 485 buses announced in 2016. In addition to replacing older buses, CTDOT will integrate these 50 buses into the current Hartford location bus fleet to service the City of Hartford and surrounding areas.

Since 1989, NFI has delivered over 750 buses and coaches to CTDOT, including New Flyer transit buses and MCI motorcoaches. Over 420 of them are still in service.

“Having delivered over 670 transit buses to CTDOT over the past three decades, New Flyer continues to support communities across Connecticut with fully-accessible transit buses in range of propulsions,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer, said. “Our Xcelsior model is safe, reliable and proven, with over 10,000 models delivered and revenue service in excess of one billion miles in North America. As CTDOT strives to deliver the best possible passenger experience, we will continue innovating our mobility solutions to keep Connecticut moving.”

CTDOT provides public transit in eight urban areas across Connecticut, delivering more than 27 million annual passenger trips and offering a range of transportation demand management services under the name CTrides including vanpooling, carpooling, and telecommuting.