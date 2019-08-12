CapMetro awards largest bus contract in its history

Capital Metro’s board of directors today approved a contract that will consolidate bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency. Dallas-based MV Transportation, Inc. will provide the entirety of the agency’s bus operations, which are currently divided between MV and French multinational RATP Dev.

MV has been a Capital Metro service provider since 2012 and currently operates the agency’s MetroRapid and UT Shuttle services, as well as a number of Local MetroBus routes. The company will operate the rest of CapMetro’s services, including all of the MetroBus and MetroRapid routes, and MetroExpress services beginning Sunday, January 5, 2020.

“This is a big moment for the Capital Metro family,” said President and CEO Randy Clarke. “Major transitions are complex, but we’re confident that the combined contract will improve employment opportunities and give us the flexibility needed to always provide the best service to our customers.”

MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in the country and provides fixed-route, paratransit, campus and corporate shuttles, and student transportation services for more than 200 public and private entities. DART in Dallas, the New York City public school system and RTC in Las Vegas are among its other partner agencies.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Capital Metro and appreciate the confidence its leadership team and board have placed in MV,” said Tom Egan, MV’s chief executive officer. “We share the Project Connect vision for implementing affordable transportation options that connect Austin communities to jobs, schools, health care and more and are committed to making it a reality.”

Capital Metro’s leadership is working closely with their counterparts in the Amalgamated Transit Union to ensure a smooth transition. The contract approved by the board today requires that all current union employees receive a priority offer of employment without a reduction in pay or benefits. Those employees will need to pass a drug test and a physical, which are required in their current positions as well.