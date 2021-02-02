Washington’s King County Metro acquires 20 New Flyer battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that King County Metro (Metro) has awarded New Flyer 20 additional sixty-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses (40 equivalent units or EUs).

Metro is one of the ten largest transit agencies in the United States, providing over 122 million annual

passenger trips in King County, Washington, and including the city of Seattle. Metro’s long-term commitment, first announced January 2020, is to achieve a 100% zero-emissions fleet powered by renewable energy no later than 2040.

The addition of 20 battery-electric buses marks another key milestone in reaching Metro’s goal to

improve air quality, reduce carbon, and provide equitable access to sustainable transportation. This

order follows the completion of an 18-month electric bus evaluation of two 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior

CHARGE™ buses program initiated in 2018. The buses were purchased as option orders off of the Commonwealth of Virginia state contract.

“Metro has long been an early adopter of advanced innovation, and the transition to zero-emission

mobility is no exception. New Flyer battery-electric buses offer significant noise reduction, cost savings, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions – all while consistently performing through rigorous operating environments to keep the community moving,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “Having delivered over 1,830 buses to King County since 1979 – with over half comprised of zero-emission or hybrid electric propulsions on common and proven Xcelsior bus platforms – New Flyer technology has assisted Metro’s transition to clean, quiet, reliable and sustainable transit.”

New Flyer continues to lead the evolution toward scalable zero-emission mobility, offering battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses, and supporting zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects.

NFI subsidiary ARBOC Specialty Vehicles has also supported Metro’s commitment to fast, equitable,

and reliable service, with 37 low-floor cut-away buses delivered since 2011 including the Freedom, Independence, Liberty, and Mobility models.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle

Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor

coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the

development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.