Stertil-Koni incorporates touch screen control technology in full vertical rise, Platform SKYLIFT

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has incorporated its advanced, full-color, touch-screen control console – known as the ebright Smart Control System – into the company’s highly acclaimed full vertical rise platform SKYLIFT.

In that way, the real-time operation and monitoring of the SKYLIFT is even easier – placing all critical information directly at the fingertips of the person who needs it most – the busy technician on the shop floor.

First deployed on Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts in 2015, and subsequently rolled out to the company’s inground scissor-style ECOLIFT and telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT in 2017, the enhanced ebright Smart Control System provides intuitive ease-of-use, maximum visual information about the entire lifting process – all in an elegant, notepad-style presentation.

The eBright Smart Control System offers:

A high resolution 7″ full-color touchscreen

User-friendly intuitive visual controls

Simultaneous control for standard and tandem SKYLIFT configurations

Diagnostic information about the SKYLIFT

Owner/user-configurable options, including choice of language

Presentation of all relevant information at a glance

Ability to operate even while wearing gloves

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, “Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the very best in heavy duty lifting systems that are dependable, durable, safe and intuitive to use. The inclusion of the eBright Control System on the SKYLIFT brings the very best in touch-screen controls, combined with real-time lift information, to even more heavy duty fleet maintenance shops across North America – and we are extremely proud to achieve this milestone for our customers.”

From a broader perspective, the Stertil-Koni SKYLIFT is recognized as a superior heavy duty platform lift that uniquely provides a “clear floor” concept for the user with a true, vertical rise. The product’s elegant design includes two independent runways, vertical lifting, no crossbeams, no overhang and no base frame – thus delivering free access to the vehicle from all sides. It also features an ultra-safe mechanical locking system as standard and an automatic safeguard against overloading or uncontrolled descent. SKYLIFT is available in a flush or surface mounted model.