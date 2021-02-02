ABA welcomes new Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – congratulates new Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation.

“We are looking forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg and his team to continue keeping motorcoach travel the safest and greenest form of surface transportation,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president and CEO. “2021 will be a pivotal year for the industry as we try to comeback from the devastation wreaked by the pandemic on our businesses. We look to Secretary Buttigieg’s leadership and support to ensure every American has access to reliable and safe transportation like the motorcoach industry.”

During the 2020 pandemic, nearly half of the 3,000 small, family-owned private motorcoach companies are in danger of going bankrupt and more than 80 percent of its workforce furloughed. A once vibrant industry which contributed more than $15 billion to the U.S. economy only generated $2.6 billion in 2020.