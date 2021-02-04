GO Riteway cuts ribbon at new West Bend location

As a result of GO Riteway Transportation Group operating the City of West Bend Shared-Ride Taxi service, the company opened a new West Bend location. GO Riteway ownership, management and City of West Bend officials participated in a ribbon-cutting at 3020 East Progress Drive earlier this week.

West Bend Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins cut the ribbon and said “we are delighted to have GO Riteway take on this important service that our residents depend upon for transportation throughout the city.” The five-year partnership is the product of an internal West Bend committee reviewing proposals, and GO Riteway Transportation Group provided the most costeffective and thorough services. The agreement with GO Riteway started on January 1, 2021 and will run through 2025.

The curb-to-curb, demand-responsive, advance reservation shared-ride service is available to West Bend residents 7 days a week using a combination of vans and minibuses. The farebased program provides transit services throughout the West Bend city limits.

“We are very excited for our new partnership with the City of West Bend,” said Ronald R. Bast,GO Riteway Chairman. “As a local, family-owned and operated company that originated and is based in Germantown, WI, we look forward to opening our new facility in West Bend. GO Riteway currently operates in over 25 locations and with this opportunity, we have decided to open a new transportation terminal in the city and expect to hire approximately 50 employees from the area.”