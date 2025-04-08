Victor Valley College Foundation Receives Four Bus Donations from Victor Valley Transit Authority

The Victor Valley College Foundation is proud to accept the donation of four retired buses from Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) for use in Victor Valley College programs (VVC). The buses were presented by VVTA Procurement Specialist Andrea McDonald and accepted by Foundation President Kirsten Acosta, alongside VVTA CEO Nancie Goff, Director of Operations Rod Goldman, Chief Maintenance Officer Dustin Strandberg, and other representatives from both Victor Valley College and VVTA. This contribution will aid in the foundation of a new transportation operations training area on the college’s lower main campus. This initiative aligns with VVC’s long-term vision of becoming the High Desert region’s premier transportation education hub.

The donated buses will be utilized in future hands-on training facilities near VVC’s campus solar fields and river walk, providing students with practical experience in transportation, logistics, and fleet operations. The project is a direct response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the transportation sector, ensuring that students are well-equipped for future careers in the industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to VVTA for this generous donation,” said Kirsten Acosta, Executive Director of the Victor Valley College Foundation. Alyssa Sandello, Interim Director of Instruction (Non-Credit) for the School of Public Safety & Industrial Technology at Victor Valley College (VVC), added, “Their [VVTA’s] support is helping us lay the groundwork for an innovative training program that will prepare our students for careers in transportation and logistics while also strengthening the workforce pipeline in the High Desert.”

This initiative was born from discussions among VVC’s executive leadership, recognizing an opportunity to enhance the college’s workforce development programs through VVTA’s generous donation. By integrating these buses into training programs, VVC aims to offer a robust curriculum that includes hands-on learning with real vehicles, industry-relevant coursework, and potential partnerships with transit agencies and employers.

“The vision is to make VVC a center for transportation education in the region,” said Alyssa Sandello “With this donation, we’re taking the first step toward building a space where students can receive real-world experience that directly translates into career opportunities.”

The transportation operations area will serve as a dynamic educational space where students can gain technical skills, engage in applied training scenarios, and explore public transit, commercial driving, and fleet management career pathways. Future expansions of the program may include internship opportunities with VVTA and other industry partners and specialized certifications in transportation management and maintenance.

Victor Valley College sincerely appreciates Victor Valley Transit Authority’s commitment to supporting workforce development and transportation education. Their contribution will have a lasting impact on students and the community, fostering new opportunities for growth and professional advancement.

For more information about VVC’s CTE and Non-Credit programs or to discuss partnership opportunities, visit https://www.vvc.edu/career-technical-education