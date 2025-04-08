Hotard celebrates 90 years of essential coach services

Hotard Coaches proudly celebrates 90 years of delivering safe, reliable, and customer-focused transportation this year.

Since its founding in 1935, Hotard has grown from a local bus company into a leader in motorcoach travel as part of All Aboard America Holdings, which is owned by Kelsian Group. The focus has been on serving communities with a commitment to safety, innovation, and exceptional service.

A legacy of people-first service

For nearly a century, Hotard’s success has been built on strong relationships – with customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

Bobby Green, the company’s longest-serving employee, has been part of the Hotard family since April 1, 1984, a testament to the company’s dedication to its people.

Reflecting on the company’s growth and enduring values, Julie Hotard Chalmers, General Manager of Hotard Coaches said people remained core to the business.

“So much has changed in my 18 years at Hotard, yet some things remain exactly the same – we have always been an employee-centric and driver-focused organization.

“When I first joined, Callen Hotard told me, ‘If we take care of the drivers, the drivers will take care of the customers, and the bottom line will take care of itself.’ That mantra still drives us today. Safety and service are at the core of every decision we make.”

90 years of experience and progress: From buses to luxury motorcoaches

Hotard has continually evolved, transitioning from traditional buses to state-of-the-art motorcoaches featuring Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, leather seating, onboard restrooms, and USB connectors.

“The level of comfort and technology on today’s motorcoaches is incredible, and our customers expect a premium experience.

“At the same time, technology has also changed the way we operate – electronic fleet logs, onboard cameras, and real-time vehicle monitoring have improved safety and efficiency,” she said.

Yet, despite these advancements, one thing remains unchanged – the power of relationships.

“Ninety years ago, this was a relationship business, and today, it still is. Our sales teams build strong connections with clients, and our drivers become part of every group they serve. Whether it’s a five-hour charter or a five-day trip, our operators ensure every journey is safe, smooth, and enjoyable.”

Commitment to Training and Excellence

Hotard’s focus on driver training and professional development has set it apart.

“At Hotard, we prioritize setting our drivers up for success, with ongoing training for all employees to develop both essential and job-related skills,” said Chalmers.

“Our drivers don’t just transport passengers; they create experiences. That’s why hospitality is a huge part of our training.”

90 years, millions of miles, and an exciting future

With millions of passengers transported over the last nine decades, Hotard Coaches continues to expand and innovate.

Looking ahead to the company’s 100-year milestone, the focus remains on people and talent development, and delivering services and experiences aligned with its reputation for excellence.

“I hope that in 10 years, we see the same faces from our largest post-COVID hiring class, growing and advancing within the company,” said Chalmers.

“We also want to continue building on our strong community relationships. What truly matters is staying true to who we are – putting people first, providing great service, and strengthening the relationships that define our success.”