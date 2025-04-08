Phil Wellington joins MCI Financial Services

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI) and North America’s motorcoach leader, offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, today announced that Phil Wellington has joined MCI as Regional Account Manager–Financial Services, taking over for recent retiree David Johnson.

Phil brings more than 15 years of prior financing experience to MCI, having previously worked for multiple lending organizations, mostly in heavy equipment financing. Phil’s introduction to the motorcoach industry began in 2016, when he first started working on financing contracts with MCI for Edson Financial.

“MCI is thrilled to bring Phil onto Team MCI. His prior industry experience and wealth of knowledge are already making this a seamless transition for our customers,” said Michael Denny, Vice President, Sales Operations & Financial Services, MCI.

In his new role, Phil will be responsible for assisting MCI private market customers on the U.S. West Coast, as well as Mountain West and Northeast regions, with their financing needs. Based in the Los Angeles area, Phil will report to Financial Services Manager Tony Pederson.

Phil Wellington can be contacted at phil.wellington@mcicoach.com or 1-657-749-4887. For more information about MCI Financial Services, visit www.mcicoach.com/parts-support/financial-services.