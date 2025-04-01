Luminator Technology Group to Exhibit at the 2025 APTA Mobility Conference in Austin, Texas

Luminator Technology Group (Luminator) is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2025 APTA Mobility Conference, taking place in Austin, TX, on April 8th. You can find Luminator at booth 303, where they will be showcasing their latest advancements in mobility technology.

As the global market continues to evolve, Luminator is dedicated to adapting and growing, and were excited to present our new mobile video solution, RoadRunner Pro, along with the Luminator Software Suite, and our new infotainment series, CONVEYTM. The RoadRunner Pro solution has been redefined to have cutting-edge capabilities and a user-friendly design, integrated with our mSET software. This on-board system supports up to 24 camera channels with AI capabilities, and is backward compatible, ensuring smooth integration with our new CONVEYTM infotainment system. By harnessing the AI capabilities of this open platform, transit systems can enhance their operations, optimizing real-time conditions and delivering timely updates.

In addition, the new CONVEYTM solution, paired with the Luminator Software Suite, allows customers to control their entire fleet through a single, web-based user interface. The software allows easy access to changing displays such as configurations of destination messages, route numbers, and public information that can be transferred directly to the vehicle via WIFI or Cellular. Attendees can visit booth 303 to find other exciting products, including Video Mirrors, Colored Destination Signs, and ePaper displays.