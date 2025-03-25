ABC Companies Hosts Congressman Maxwell Frost, Reinforcing Transportation Innovation and Sustainability

ABC Companies recently welcomed Congressman Maxwell Frost, a strong advocate for transportation innovation and sustainability, to discuss public transit accessibility and fleet electrification in Central Florida. Through his leadership on key congressional committees, Congressman Frost is working to advance transportation infrastructure, energy policy, and environmental initiatives—efforts closely align with ABC Companies’ commitment from low emissions to zero-emission strategies, and transit solutions.

During the visit, Congressman Frost emphasized the importance of collaboration between businesses, public agencies, and elected officials to enhance transit accessibility and sustainability.

“Expanding access to reliable, sustainable public transportation is critical for the future of Orlando and beyond,” said Congressman Frost. “It’s encouraging to see companies like ABC leading the charge in low emissions to zero-emission strategies and working closely with transit agencies to drive innovation.”

ABC’s leadership provided insight into its commitment to fleet electrification, its partnerships with public transit providers, and its role in helping agencies navigate the transition to zero-emission transportation. The discussion reinforced ABC’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that support transit expansion and sustainability efforts across the industry. As part of this commitment, ABC Companies offers a range of zero-emission vehicles, including the Van Hool TDX25E electric double-decker and the Optimal-EV low-floor electric shuttle bus, which provide scalable and sustainable transit solutions for modern fleets.

“At ABC, we believe in working collaboratively with industry leaders and policymakers to advance transportation solutions that enhance accessibility and sustainability,” said Jay Oakman, Chief Operating Officer at ABC Companies. “We appreciate Congressman Frost taking the time to visit, and we look forward to continuing these important conversations to support the transportation industry and the communities we serve.”