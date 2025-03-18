EMBARK to commemorate Transit Employee Appreciation Day

EMBARK will observe National Transit Employee Appreciation Day on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and encourages public recognition of its dedicated workforce.

National Transit Employee Appreciation Day, traditionally observed on March 18, commemorates the establishment of the first “Five Penny Coaches” bus line in Paris, France, in 1662. Transit organizations globally acknowledge the historical significance of public transit professionals and their provision of essential services on this day.

EMBARK transit professionals consistently deliver exemplary customer service, overcoming challenges such as adverse weather and traffic conditions. These dedicated employees prioritize providing affordable, reliable, and safe commuting experiences for their riders.

“Behind every safe and reliable ride is a team of professionals committed to serving our community,” said Jesse Rush, Director of EMBARK. “Whether braving severe weather, managing busy routes, or assisting riders with a smile, these individuals help thousands of Oklahomans get where they need to go each day. A simple ‘thank you’ can go a long way in recognizing their hard work.”

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila issued proclamations deeming Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as Public Transit Professional Appreciation Day in Oklahoma City and Norman.