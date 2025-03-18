New Flyer secures two Maryland Transit Administration orders

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. and a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, announces new firm orders from the Maryland Transit Administration for a total of 117 buses (127 equivalent units or EU’s). These awards consist of:

40-foot hybrid-electric buses (50 EUs) and 20 Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot battery-electric buses (20 EUs) awarded in the fourth quarter of 2024. An additional 37 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric buses (37 EUs), and 10 Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot battery-electric buses (20 EUs) awarded in the first quarter of 2025.

The combination of orders further solidifies New Flyer’s role in delivering sustainable, high-performance transit solutions to one of the nation’s leading transit agencies.

“NFI and its subsidiaries have delivered more than 1,200 buses to the agency over the past 30 years,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “The combination of hybrid and battery-electric buses offers a seamless implementation process, an opportunity to significantly reduce emissions in the short term, and a scalable pathway to achieving their sustainability goals. Additionally, all models are built on our proven Xcelsior platform and feature a high degree of commonality in parts and service operations, ensuring efficiency and reliability across their fleet.”

The Maryland Transit Administration plays a critical role in operating a range of transportation services in the metropolitan Baltimore region while also directing funding and providing statewide support to locally operated transit systems across Maryland. Through its local bus services (CityLink, LocalLink, QuickLink, and Express BusLink) the agency delivers more than 75 million passenger trips annually, serving as a cornerstone of Maryland’s transit infrastructure.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 240 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through its mobility solution ecosystem, which includes buses and coaches; infrastructure; parts and service; technology; workforce development and training; and vehicle financing. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 470 interactive events, welcoming 10,600 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.