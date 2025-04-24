ElDorado National to restart heavy-duty transit bus production and deliveries under new ownership

ElDorado National California Inc. (ENC), a U.S.-based transit bus manufacturer and subsidiary of Rivaz Inc., today announced that it will restart bus production and customer deliveries over the coming weeks, following operational ramp-up under new ownership. The restart follows a temporary pause in late 2024 during an ownership transition, and a subsequent strengthening of its operational foundation, including refinement of its product strategy, service and support offerings, and manufacturing processes.

With the support of Rivaz, a green energy transportation company, ENC is now fully operational and actively accepting orders for its Altoona-tested transit buses. All vehicles are built end-to-end at ENC’s Riverside, California manufacturing facility and are available in battery-electric, diesel-electric hybrid, compressed natural gas (CNG), and clean diesel propulsion options.

Leading the company’s sales and partnership strategy is Dan Trujillo, who was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing in late 2024. Trujillo originally joined ENC in 2022 as National Director of Transit and Municipal Fleets, and is a respected sales leader with more than two decades of experience in public transit and mobility, having previously held leadership roles at New Flyer, ZF Group, and Clever Devices. He is an ardent supporter of zero-emission adoption, and has supported transit agencies across North America to modernize their fleets, implement innovative technologies, and plan for more sustainable futures.

“I’m proud to be part of ENC at such a pivotal time – not just for the company, but for the industry,” said Trujillo. “There’s real opportunity to strengthen domestic bus manufacturing and expand access to clean, reliable transportation. I’m excited to help lead this next chapter as ENC re-enters the market with a focus on quality, agency partnership, and scalable zero-emission adoption – alongside our proven clean diesel, CNG, and hybrid models.”

The resumption of ENC’s production comes at a time when U.S. transit agencies and industry stakeholders are demanding a stronger competitive presence in domestic bus manufacturing. America’s domestic bus manufacturing has experienced significant change and volatility in recent years, resulting in added pressure to agency timelines, budgets, and service delivery. ENC’s restart reintroduces a proven, American-made, and compliant bus platform at a time when more choice, pricing predictability, and propulsion flexibility are critically needed.

ENC anticipates resuming production and deliveries in June 2025. With bus lengths offered in 30, 32, 35, and 40 feet, and all products fully Buy America and FTA compliant, ENC is ready to support agencies seeking quality vehicles built to meet today’s evolving transportation goals.

“Dan brings the kind of grounded experience, industry credibility, and agency understanding needed to lead ENC into its boldest chapter yet,” said Jason Lee, President, ENC. “He understands what agencies expect from a manufacturing partner – especially in the context of quality, long-term support, and the transition to zero-emission fleets. Through his sales leadership and planning, we’re confident ENC will help meet a critical need for sustainable, domestically manufactured transit solutions that are driven by true partnerships with transit agencies.”