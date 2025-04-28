NFI announces Project Focus leadership changes to strengthen MCI operations

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced further leadership changes as part of Project Focus, a strategic initiative designed to focus on quality and enhance operational excellence in NFI’s North American bus and coach manufacturing operations.

Project Focus saw the re-establishment of MCI as a distinct business unit under the direct executive leadership of Paul Soubry, NFI’s President and CEO. This exciting initiative seeks to enhance MCI’s operations, quality and customer experience. Building on Project Focus, MCI announced the promotion of Tom Wagner to Vice President Private Sector Sales and Service. Tom succeeds Brent Maitland, who has elected to pursue a new opportunity as Chief Executive Officer of All Aboard America Holdings, Inc. (AAAHI).

Wagner brings extensive industry experience and a proven track record of success at MCI, most recently serving as Director of Private Sector Sales. In his expanded role, Wagner will lead all private sector commercial operations for MCI, including sales, field service, marketing and service centers, ensuring continuity of leadership and customer relationships.

“Tom’s leadership capabilities and deep understanding of our products, business and customers make him the ideal successor to build on the foundation Brent established,” said Paul Soubry, NFI’s President and CEO. “Project Focus is to provide MCI with the dedicated leadership and resources needed to excel, and this leadership transition represents another step in strengthening our organization.”

In addition to Wagner’s appointment, Shane Zaenali recently assumed the role of Vice President MCI Operations, overseeing both the Winnipeg and Pembina manufacturing facilities and operational support to drive production efficiency and quality improvements.

“I want to thank Brent for his significant contributions to MCI and NFI. During his long tenure, Brent has helped strengthen our market position and customer relationships while developing a strong team capable of continuing this momentum,” Soubry added.