VIA Launches New Site Detailing Transit Improvement Plan

The public can browse the details of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Keep SA Moving Plan on their new website. The site, launched earlier this month, offers information about VIA’s plan to connect more people to jobs and economic opportunity with improved transit for San Antonio.

KeepSAmoving.com is part of VIA’s ongoing efforts to expand its digital reach as the effects of COVID-19 have canceled or moved most gatherings and community meetings online. VIA teams shifted from in-person meetings to digital, social, and live-streaming platforms to keep its commitment to inform the public about its plans. Since August, VIA has reached over 21,000 people through telephone townhalls, Facebook events, and digital presentations to local organizations with more planned throughout October.

“Our duty to inform and engage the public about VIA’s plans to improve transit and expand access to economic opportunity doesn’t end because of COVID-19,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “As more people work remotely and stay home, we innovated with digital events, social media, and a new website to reach them where they are—at home, at work, any time of day—with information and opportunities to ask questions and share feedback.”

The Keep SA Moving website is available 24/7 and includes information about proposed frequency improvements, including reducing wait times to 30 minutes or less for all routes, new mobility-on-demand zones that would expand access by 300 square miles, more weekend and late-night service, and planned investments, including a detailed breakdown of how VIA would utilize additional funding to support the plan, and more.

The site’s “Resources” link provides downloadable documents and materials, including a detailed plan summary and presentation, a voiced presentation, videos, flyers and information in English and Spanish.

A section on the upcoming General Election includes a sample ballot, election resolution, and the language for ATD Proposition A, a measure that would reallocate a 1/8-cent share of existing sales tax for transit uses, with no net tax increase. The additional funding would be part of an existing 1 percent of local sales tax created by the Texas Legislature and made available for transit use. If approved, the reallocation of the 1/8-cent share would begin in 2026 to support improvements outlined in Keep SA Moving. Early voting begins October 13. Election Day is November 3.

Visitors to the site can learn about how transit improvements in the plan are designed to help support the local workforce and economic development and help address population growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. They can watch video testimonials from VIA riders about how transit has been part of their life and journey, and browse statistics about the typical VIA rider—most often a person who is employed and using transit to get to work five to seven days a week.

Links to connect to live Tele-Town Hall meetings, where VIA staff and panelists discuss topics that examine how transit relates to equity in San Antonio, rebuilding the economy, and how access to transit serves seniors and the disability community. Visitors can register to participate and engage in the Tele-Town Halls, as well as sign up to receive updates on the Keep SA Moving plan.