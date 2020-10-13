Knoxville selects New Flyer with award for battery-electric Xcelsior buses

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), today announced that Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) has awarded New Flyer a contract for 12 zero-emission, battery-electric thirty five-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 13 additional zero-emission buses in thirty-five or forty-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the five-year agreement.

“This contract includes charging infrastructure encompassing six depot chargers, one portable trailer-mounted charger, and design-build support from New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, including installation services, software and software services, training, warranties, and commissioning,” said Chris Stoddart, New Flyer President. “Working with KAT on a comprehensive mobility solution including both buses and infrastructure will ensure an optimized approach to the design and deployment of zero-emission mobility.”

KAT provides public transportation in Knoxville, Tennessee, delivering around 3 million passenger trips per year. Knoxville is the third largest city in Tennessee and is among the ten fastest growing cities in America. “KAT has been actively pursuing the transition to low and no-emissions in the KAT fleet over recent years,” said Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “Together

with New Flyer, we are making zero-emission mobility a reality for the City of Knoxville. KAT and the City of Knoxville aim to lead sustainability in Tennessee, and together with New Flyer, we are building a more sustainable, livable, and connected community.”

KAT celebrated the purchase of its first New Flyer battery-electric transit bus in December 2019 in a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring the Mayor and councilmembers. With over 44 percent of the community’s emissions coming from transportation, KAT and the City of Knoxville have been transitioning to sustainable mobility over recent years, with over 30 percent of its current fleet as hybrid electric vehicles.

The new zero-emission buses will support existing KAT service and operate along Knoxville’s most diverse routes, serving students, seniors, and the wider community and providing fully-accessible transit to essential stops and services in the city.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ is dedicated to providing safe, reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite services include support, planning, optimization, and transition to help ensure successful transition to battery-electric mobility, while working closely with leading firms including Siemens, ABB, ChargePoint, Burns & McDonnell and Black & Veatch.

New Flyer has been manufacturing zero-emission buses for more than 50 years, with more electric buses on the road in America than any other bus manufacturer. With nearly 90 years of experience in manufacturing, New Flyer today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only

innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.