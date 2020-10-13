Icomera US Elevates Key Staff as Expansion in the Region Continues

Icomera has elevated three members of its team to key positions in its North American organization. Gabriel J. Lopez-Bernal has been appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the region while Ross Colvin has been named Vice President of Business Development and Ali Gardezi as Vice President of Engineering and Solution Sales.

Gabriel J. Lopez-Bernal is a passionate sales professional, dedicated to making a positive difference in the industry for transit operators and the traveling public. With over 12 years experience, Gabriel’s status as a trusted advisor within the North American transit industry allows him to employ a collaborative approach when guiding public and private transportation providers towards a sustainable future. Gabriel

joined Icomera in 2015, bringing an unparalleled understanding of transit technologies and intelligent transportation systems to the organization.

Ross Colvin brings vast experience in front line delivery and solution designs for bus and rail fleets to his new role forging strategic partnerships with OEMs and developing a network of ecosystem alliances in the Transport Market. Ross joined Icomera in 2011 and has been part of the North American team for four years. He also serves on the APTA Commuter Rail Committee and Commuter Rail Safety and Security Sub-committee.

Ali Gardezi joined Icomera in March. With over 15 years of experience in the Telecom sector, in his previous role he led RAN Delivery and Global Solutions for Amdocs Open Networks where he was responsible for leading pre-sales activities worldwide and delivery for Latin America. Ali played a key role in establishing regional operations from the ground up as well as the continued development of

strategic partnerships, delivering KPIs and building strong relationships based on trust with Tier 1 operators like America Movel, Telefonica and Vodafone.

“Gabriel, Ross and Ali have well established relationships with clients in the transport sector and their elevation to these more influential positions within the organization reaffirms our commitment to customer-focussed development,” Magnus Friberg, CEO of Icomera said. “I am confident that the new team structure will allow us to enhance our value as a Digital Partner to our clients by creating a more extensive Internet-enabled product portfolio, delivered as a service for transport operators.”