Valley Metro reduces Phoenix’s carbon footprint with another order of New Flyer CNG buses

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority (RPTA or Valley Metro) has exercised options for 27 additional Xcelsior® forty-foot, compressed natural gas (CNG) heavy-duty transit buses.

The original joint contract with the City of Phoenix, awarded November 2017, included up to 396 buses over five-years. Currently, 91 percent of the Valley Metro fleet is powered by low-emission CNG buses, which support local clean air initiatives and Valley Metro’s 2016-2020 strategic plan to advance the value of transit throughout metro Phoenix.

Since 2006, NFI has delivered over 800 buses and coaches to Valley Metro. New Flyer’s CNG buses reduce fleet NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions by 90% over conventional diesel-powered vehicles, and since 1994, New Flyer has delivered nearly 13,000 CNG buses across the U.S. and Canada.

“As North America’s leading manufacturer of low and zero-emission transit buses, New Flyer is pleased to support Valley Metro in continuing its emission reduction through CNG technology,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. “CNG is a safe, scalable, and reliable propulsion, making it ideal for cities looking to implement low-emission mobility on an immediate basis.”

Valley Metro is the regional public transportation agency that provides coordinated, multimodal transit options to the Greater Phoenix area, with 51 million passenger trips on its buses in 2018. Valley Metro, in coordination with 18 member agencies, plans, constructs and operates regional bus and light rail systems and alternative transportation programs for riders of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.