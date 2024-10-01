Using Correct Ladder Stands Prevent Falls in the Bus Maintenance Shop

By Banning K. Lary, PhD

An often-unrecognized problem in school bus maintenance shops is falls from slippery tires or flimsy ladders. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (2020) there were 22,710 ladder injuries in all occupational groups, led by the installation, maintenance and repair occupations where in 5,790 injuries the primary source was a ladder.1 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports that more than 500,000 victims sustain some type of injury each year in the United States because of a ladder accident with 300 becoming fatalities, and that “the estimated annual cost of ladder injuries in the U.S. is $11 billion, including work loss, medical, legal, liability, and pain and suffering expenses”.2

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) have promulgated specific guidelines regarding ladder design, load capacity, and accident prevention safety training.3 Ladders which meet these standards are allowed in the MRO workplace. Efficient maintenance decreases down time and returns the vehicle to service quicker. Selecting right ladder promotes safety and facilitates this paradigm, while struggling with an outdated cumbersome ladder, or not using a proper ladder, retards progress and makes the work unnecessarily difficult and perilous. Consider the potential liability of the two means of raised maintenance support illustrated in the photo below.

The mechanic on the left stands on a potentially greasy tire where a slip of the shoe could create a serious fall. The mechanics on the right employ ergonomic slip-resistant platforms which provide stable support and balance. (Photo credit LockNClimb, LLC)

Among human factors responsible for accidents or injuries, stress and fatigue are the most prevalent. These can result from meeting tight deadlines, environmental impediments such as noise, lighting, fumes or temperature, and uncomfortable or awkward working positions. Using a ladder which helps minimize these potentially dangerous effects is tantamount to preventing costly accidents and injuries. It is important to select the right ladder manufacturer whose products have been designed and field-tested by the people who use them daily.

Five Preventable Causes of Ladder Accidents

1. Using the wrong type of ladder

Ladders are tools and must be selected according to their designated specifications required by law to be described on the label.

2. Using a worn or damaged ladder

A second leading cause of ladder accidents is using a worn or damaged ladder that has broken or missing parts. This can be prevented by inspecting the ladder before use and removing it from service if physical damage is discovered.

3. Incorrect ladder usage

OSHA recommends always using three points of contact, where two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand are always on the ladder when ascending and descending. This is important as many ladder accidents occur when descending and missing the bottom step.

4. Incorrect ladder placement

Ladders must be placed the proper distance from the working area on stable ground so one person can climb safely. Ladders should never be placed on a surface slippery with oil or grease, or in front of a door or other unsecured moving object that could hit the ladder while someone is working.

5. Training on use of special purpose ladders

Ladders designed and built for specialized use such as those in the photos require specialized training before use so mechanics are aware of ergonomic features and proper deployment.

The National Safety Council asserts training on the proper use of ladders in the workplace is essential as nearly 2,000 ladder accidents happen every workday. Using the new breed of ergonomic safety ladders, such as those available from LockNClimb, and following proper safety procedures in the workplace, will go a long way towards reducing accidents, injuries and costly claims to both the maintenance technicians and the waste management company.

Banning K. Lary, PhD is a widely published freelance writer and documentarian with produced works in science, safety, law, psychology, criminal justice, and other fields. banningkl@gmail.com.

References:

1. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, The Economics Daily, Fatal injuries from ladders down in 2020; nonfatal ladder injuries were essentially unchanged at https://www.bls.gov/opub/ted/2022/fatal-injuries-from-ladders-down-in-2020-nonfatal-ladder-injuries-were-essentially-unchanged.htm (Retrieved September 04, 2023).

2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2016). “Fall injuries prevention in the workplace.” Retrieved from: http://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/falls/mobileapp.html

3. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (2016). “Regulations (Standards – 29 CFR).” Retrieved from: https://www.osha.gov/pls/oshaweb/owadisp.show_document?p_table=STANDARDS&p_id=9718

4. American National Standards Institute. (2015). “ANSI ASC A14.2-2007 American National Standards for Ladders – Portable Metal – Safety Requirements.” Retrieved from: http://webstore.ansi.org/RecordDetail.aspx?sku=ANSI+ASC+A14.2-2007