ETMS is a Game-Changer for Transit Agencies

Transit agencies are constantly seeking ways to enhance efficiency and deliver better services to riders. One significant advancement in this area is the implementation of Enterprise Transit Management Software (ETMS), a comprehensive system that integrates various aspects of transit operations. Developed by Avail Technologies, ETMS is designed to meet the specific needs of transit agencies, streamlining operations, improving vehicle maintenance, and enhancing the rider experience, as well as providing core functions in finance, human resources, and payroll.

ETMS Beginnings

Avail Technologies has a long history of innovation in the transit industry. As David Mugica, Director of Business Development at Avail Technologies, explained, the company’s journey towards developing ETMS began with the acquisition of Fleet-Net, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) company that specialized in payroll, finance, HR, vehicle and fleet maintenance, and compliance software. Instead of keeping Fleet-Net’s offerings separate, Avail decided to integrate these tools into their core platform, myAvail. This decision marked the beginning of Avail’s Enterprise Transit Management Software (ETMS) system.

“During this timeframe of us doing these migrations, we made a conscious decision that we as Avail would not be going to market to sell our ERP system until we felt there was a confidence level that number one, we had clients into the cloud, and number two, that we were getting it consolidated into our ETMS framework,’” Mugica said.

This careful approach ensured that ETMS was fully integrated and optimized for transit agencies before being introduced to the market.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

One of the key benefits of ETMS is its ability to create a paperless operation, a concept that is particularly appealing to transit agencies. In the past, when drivers identified issues with their vehicles, these problems were often documented on paper and later relayed to maintenance teams. This process was not only inefficient but also prone to errors. With ETMS, the entire process is digitized and integrated within the cloud-based system.

“Now, what happens in our ecosystem is that when faults happen in a vehicle, from the time drivers get it, maintenance, dispatch, etc., everything is now connected with our transit asset and our CAD/AVL system,” Mugica said.

This integration eliminates the need for paper defect cards and manual documentation, allowing for real-time communication and action. When a driver reports an issue, it is immediately captured in the system, and maintenance teams can begin addressing the problem even before the vehicle returns to the yard.

This level of connectivity not only streamlines operations but also significantly reduces costs associated with road calls.

“Road calls can average $1,000 per call, and that’s before they fix a bus,” Mugica said.

By providing real-time data and diagnostics, ETMS enables maintenance teams to make informed decisions quickly, potentially avoiding costly road calls and minimizing vehicle downtime.

Seamless Integration

Another major advantage of ETMS is its ability to integrate various functions within a transit agency, making the management of operations more cohesive.

Corey Chen-McKay, a Product Integration and Test Engineer at Avail Technologies, emphasized the importance of having all functions within the same platform.

“You have a dispatcher that has their map up and their communications,” he said. “And now they can stay within the same program to fill out that work road call. They get the results back from maintenance. They can fill out their NTD reporting on the same screen without having to jump between two to three different programs.”

This seamless integration not only simplifies the workflow but also enhances accuracy and efficiency. Maintenance teams can track vehicle history, monitor pre-trip inspections, and manage work orders all within the same system. This reduces the risk of errors and ensures that all relevant information is easily accessible to those who need it.

Chen-McKay also pointed out that this integration extends beyond just buses, allowing agencies to manage support vehicles and other assets within the same platform. This level of consistency is crucial for accurate reporting and efficient operations, as it eliminates the need to cross-reference data between multiple systems.

Data-Driven Decisions

One of the most powerful features of ETMS is its ability to provide real-time data and analytics, enabling transit agencies to make informed decisions quickly. Mugica explained that ETMS operates within a centralized database for operational information and a data warehouse for reporting. This allows agencies to access all the information needed for day-to-day operations, as well as move beyond traditional black-and-white reports to instead leverage real-time analytics, monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), and identify trends.

By identifying these trends early, agencies can proactively address potential issues before they become widespread, further enhancing the reliability of their fleet.

This data-driven approach not only helps keep vehicles on the road but also contributes to improved on-time performance, customer satisfaction, and overall service quality. In the end, the goal of ETMS is to ensure that public transit agencies can provide safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services to their communities.