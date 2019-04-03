University of Georgia Purchases 20 40-Foot Catalyst® E2 Buses from Proterra

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, recently announced that the University of Georgia has placed an order for 20 40-foot Catalyst® E2 buses with DuoPower drivetrain technology and 14 125 kW Proterra PCS chargers. With the deployment of 20 Catalyst buses, the University of Georgia will have one of the largest fleets of electric buses in the U.S. and will displace more than 2.5 million gallons of diesel over the vehicles’ 12-year lifespan and eliminate over 4.5 million pounds of carbon emissions annually.

The University of Georgia offers free rides for students, faculty and visitors with an average daily ridership of about 40,000. After receiving a $10 million grant from the GO! Transit Capital Program administered by Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority, the University of Georgia evaluated and tested electric bus technology to ensure students, faculty, staff and visitors received the best electric bus possible. The state of Georgia underwent a similar testing and review process and selected Proterra as a statewide vendor for electric buses, which allowed the University of Georgia to procure the 20 buses under a statewide contract.

All of the University of Georgia’s Catalyst E2 buses will be powered by the Proterra DuoPower drivetrain, which delivers twice the horsepower and five times the efficiency of a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 510 horsepower, accelerating a Catalyst bus from 0 to 20 mph in about five seconds, while also achieving an industry-leading 24.6 MPGe. In addition, the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up to a 26 percent grade, making it an ideal option for routes with steep hills. By combining the DuoPower drivetrain with Proterra’s market-leading battery technology and lightweight composite bus body, the Catalyst vehicle provides unparalleled performance.

With this order, the University of Georgia joins colleges and universities nationwide that are moving to battery-electric campus buses. Proterra has sold its Catalyst buses to StarMetro/Florida State University, University of Montana, Duke University and Alabama A&M University.

“Colleges and universities across the country are experiencing the financial and environmental benefits of deploying electric buses, which offer a smart solution for clean and quiet campus transportation,” Proterra CEO Ryan Popple said. “By deploying zero-emission buses, the University of Georgia will make a big impact in reaching its sustainability goals, reducing their carbon footprint and increasing alternative transportation on campus.”

This release originally appeared on the Proterra website. You can view it here.