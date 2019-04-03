FTA to Host Webinars on Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Transit Safety Funding Opportunities

The Federal Transit Administration will host two informational webinars on April 8 and April 16 at 2 p.m. ET to discuss two Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs) totaling $4 million to prevent human trafficking and other crimes that may occur on buses, trains and other forms of public transportation. Each NOFO offers $2 million in competitive funding and the application submission deadline for both is May 28, 2019.

The goal of the Innovations in Transit Public Safety NOFO is to develop projects that assist transit agencies with identifying and adopting specific measures to address public safety in transit systems, including crime prevention, human trafficking, and operator assault.

The Crime Prevention and Public Safety Awareness NOFO has the goal of developing and disseminating materials supporting public safety awareness campaigns for transit systems, including crime prevention, human trafficking, and operator assault.

Registration for the webinar is required. The webinar recordings and presentations will be posted online after each webinar.

This release originally appeared in an email from the FTA.