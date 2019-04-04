Complete Coach Works Receives Contract to Conduct Mid-Life Rehabilitation Work on Long Beach Transit Buses

Complete Coach Works (CCW) recently announced its contract award to perform mid-life rehabilitation on 72 Gillig buses for Long Beach Transit (LBT), the second largest public transit agency in Los Angeles County with 26 million annual boardings. This rehabilitation project is part of LBT’s State of Good Repair Program.

All buses will be given a complete exterior paint job with associated decals, Cummins ISL-G recon engines, new aluminum wheels, upgrades to exterior and interior lightning, upgrades to exterior mirrors, repainted driver’s area, and new decals as part of a cosmetic rehab.

“As these vehicles reach their mid-life points, the cosmetic, mechanical and electrical restoration work will return them to like-new condition. CCW provides high-quality remanufacturing services, and we are proud that our work is ensuring the optimal performance of buses, such as those in the Long Beach Transit fleet, through their entire lifespan,” Kevin O’Brien, CCW general sales manager, said.

CCW provides a range of remanufacturing, repair, and alternative fuel conversion services, recognizing that transit vehicles are expensive and valuable assets with highly sophisticated systems. CCW technicians have the specialized training, OEM qualifications, and technical equipment to properly diagnose and repair these systems and return vehicles that are ready for revenue service.