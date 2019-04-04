Register for Upcoming FTA PTASP Webinars

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is hosting a webinar series to provide technical assistance to transit agencies on the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan Final Rule. The rule requires:

certain rail and bus operators to develop safety plans to better manage safety risk using Safety Management Systems;

transit operators to certify they have a safety plan in place meeting the rule requirements by July 20, 2020: and

the safety plan to be updated and certified by the transit agency annually.

Registration is required for all webinar sessions. Previous sessions covering the basic components of the final rule have been archived on the PTASP resource page.

PTASP – Contractors and Other External Service Providers

2 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 24| Register

PTASP – Performance Based Planning, Transit Asset Management, and Public Transportation Agency Safety Plans (joint webinar with the Office of Planning & Environment and the Office of Budget and Policy)

2 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 30| Register

This release originally appeared in an email from the FTA.