Great Canadian Holidays and Coaches Celebrates its 35th Anniversary with the Addition of 5 New MCI J4500 Coaches

Motor Coach Industries (MCI) announced April 4 that Great Canadian Holiday and Coaches has added five best-selling MCI J4500 coaches to its growing fleet.

The Kitchener, Ontario-based tour provider, part of the Trailways charter bus network, added two 2018 MCI J4500s last September and will take delivery of three all-new 2019 models this month.

With a major redesign in model year 2018, Great Canadian’s newest 56-seat coaches now feature industry-leading legroom, three-point passenger seatbelts, a new driver dash with a high definition instrument panel and enhanced lighting throughout. A new-for-2019 swing-out electric e-fan cooling package simplifies roadside engine access, improves fuel-efficiency and speeds maintenance on Great Canadian’s upcoming delivery.

Great Canadian has added power outlets at each seat, Wi-Fi connectivity, and MCI’s variable color interior lighting package to welcome sports teams and groups with their chosen branding.

“Drivers can change the lighting theme based on our guest preferences, and that’s a favorite feature we can offer now. It’s very welcoming,” Caroline Ravazzolo, Great Canadian’s coach operations manager, said. “It’s especially fun to have the interior match a sports team’s color. Our customers go for extra special amenities. Electric outlets were once considered a luxury but now they are expected, and we’ve offered Wi-Fi for several years.”

The new coaches fulfill Great Canadian’s goal to bring the average age of its 50-coach fleet to 4.5 years.

“We are thrilled with our new MCIs. They are a great addition to our fleet and MCI’s team members have really supported Great Canadian,” Ravazzolo said.

MCI assigns a team to each customer, coordinating their sale, field service and parts needs throughout the life of each coach. It’s a seamless model aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction and a long relationship with MCI.

Celebrating 35 years

Founded in 1984 by owners Larry and Lorna Hundt, the company began as Travel Ventures and changed its name to Great Canadian Holidays and Coaches in 1998. After the 1995 Quebec referendum, the company dedicated each of their coaches with decals and air brushed images depicting a variety of Canadian themes.

The company’s tour business has built a range of customer offerings from short day trips to an annual 23-day spring trip to California that includes overnight stays and stops at notable destinations along the way. It’s an exceptional itinerary that includes California stops in Napa Valley, San Francisco, Morro Bay and Los Angeles, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon in Arizona, Reno and Las Vegas in Nevada, Salt Lake City and much more. The company’s travel packages to Toronto, hockey and baseball games nationwide are attracting more millennials to Great Canadian’s customer base, Ravazzolo said.

“We’re always looking to open new markets and anticipate growth,” Ravazzolo said.

Visit www.greatcanadianholidays.com for more information.