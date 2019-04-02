Peter Pan Bus Lines Looking to Hire 50 Bus Drivers

Peter Pan Bus Lines is growing and the company recently announced that it is adding 50 new bus drivers to its team of professional men and women who are already behind the wheel. There are several driving positions available now in Boston, Cape Cod and Providence, Rhode Island.

Peter Pan bus drivers can expect:

Paid Training

Home Every Night

Competitive Pay

Profit Sharing

Great Benefits

Sign-on Bonuses Up To $7500

Peter Pan takes pride in offering every passenger a quality safe travel experience, and professional bus drivers are the key to that success. Complete job details and driver applications can be found here: https://peterpanbus.com/company/employment/.

Peter Pan Bus Lines is a family-owned-and-operated business that’s been carrying passengers to their destinations since 1933.

Peter Pan Bus Lines is an equal opportunity employer.

This announcement originally appeared in an email from Peter Pan Bus Lines. You can view a copy of the PDF here.