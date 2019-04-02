Stantec welcomes senior industrial architect

Jared Weismantel has joined global design and engineering firm Stantec as a senior industrial architect to support the growth of the Transit Buildings practice in North America. A strategic addition to the team, Weismantel brings extensive experience with a longstanding specialty in the transit sector.

“Jared brings exceptional knowledge and expertise, coupled with an innate understanding of the impact public transit and city services facilities have on the communities they serve,” Ken Anderson, buildings transit sector leader for Stantec, said. “With his talent and passion for the industry, I am confident he will provide immense value to our clients, projects and teams throughout North America.”

Weismantel works alongside clients to establish a cohesive planning and design experience and brings an in-depth perspective of facility planning, programming, facility functional design, and preparation of equipment requirements and specifications. He has worked on more than 100 maintenance facility projects across North America for civic, transit and education clients.

Based in Minneapolis, Weismantel will focus on the strategic growth of Stantec’s industrial design services in the U.S., collaborating on project pursuits, providing practice leadership and quality control oversight from project concept through to completion. This will include melding quality functional design with innovative operations and resiliency planning.

Weismantel earned his Master of Architecture from North Dakota State University. He is a registered architect and is certified by CSI as a construction document technologist.

Stantec’s Transit Building’s practice includes more than 100 seasoned professionals specializing in the design of transit and civic facilities and stations across North America.

