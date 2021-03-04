United Safety & Survivability Corporation announces partnership with Core States Group

United Safety & Survivability Corporation today announced a partnership with Core States Group that will provide transit authorities with easier access and implementation of electric charging stations across North America.

“In this day and age, we must focus on ways to become more sustainable as a society,” stated Joseph Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety. “Our mission as an organization is to deliver the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions to our customers. The partnership with Core States Group will strengthen our commitment to a technology that is both beneficial for the environment and aligns with the future of the transit industry.”

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with an organization that shares a focus on innovation and our vision,” said Brian Baird, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Core States Group. “We believe that the combination of our zero emission vehicle infrastructure expertise and nationwide footprint with United Safety’s customer focus can change the transportation industry in the long term.”

Ray Melleady, Executive Vice President of Seating & Technology at United Safety concluded, “We are seeing an accelerated push within public transportation to move toward fully electrified fleets. Often the charging infrastructure to support these vehicles is insufficient to support their immediate and sustained operations. This partnership positions United Safety to scale charging station deployment at a rate that better supports regional and national goals. It is exciting to be involved in the continued evolution of clean energy in the transportation industry.”