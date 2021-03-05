Trapeze Group Americas announces new Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President

Trapeze Group Americas has announced that transit industry leader Paul Comfort has been promoted to the position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Senior Vice President.

For the past three years, Paul has served as Vice President of Business Development for Trapeze, helping the company to solidify and expand connections and collaboration with transit industry leaders. Paul has been instrumental in showcasing the human side of public transit, and the challenges and passions that make up this industry, as evidenced in his conversations with top transit executives. During his tenure with Trapeze, Paul has launched the award-winning global podcast—Transit Unplugged, hosted numerous CEO roundtables and webinars, including Trapeze’s ThinkTransit Executive Summits, visited with scores of Trapeze and TripSpark clients, and spoken at over 100 conferences and events worldwide.

“As Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Paul will continue to ensure that our customer-centric values are kept front and center,” says Steve Sawyer, General Manager, Trapeze Group. “He will continue to help us further understand, anticipate, and deliver on our customers’ desired business outcomes with focus and speed.”

Paul will continue to speak at industry conferences and serve as the Trapeze Group Americas representative at transit industry associations. He will ensure that agency and railroad trends and challenges are communicated throughout the Trapeze organization, while continuing to work closely with the sales, marketing and product development teams, and ensure connections between business leaders.

“I am excited to expand my role working with our customers at transit agencies and companies and helping to shine a spotlight on industry best practices and thought leadership,” Paul says.

Paul is an attorney and the former CEO of the Maryland MTA. He has written two #1 best-selling books on public transportation and serves as Executive Director for the North American Transit Alliance