The COMET names Pamela Bynoe-Reed, Director of Marketing, PIO

Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is pleased to announce the promotion of Pamela Bynoe-Reed to Director of Marketing & Community Affairs/Public Information Officer. She will report to John C. Andoh, Executive Director/CEO.

Bynoe-Reed will be responsible for the strategic direction and execution of Marketing, Outreach, Public Relations, Board of Directors & Governmental Relations, Media & Communications, oversight and management of third-party vendors, and key stakeholder partnerships for The COMET.

In her previous role as Manager of Marketing and Public Information, was responsible for leading the public and crisis communication efforts for the organization during the 2020 pandemic which helped mitigate some ridership losses experienced by many other agencies. She also directed the redesign and implementation of The COMET Leadership Academy; a program established to recruit and develop ambassadors for public transportation in the Midlands. In addition to spearheading The COMET’s COVID-19 and crisis communications, she directed the organization’s “Saving Sarah’s Seat” campaign, which highlighted the contributions of civil rights pioneer, Sarah Mae Flemming, and the current “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign, which educates the public on how to get a FREE ride to their vaccination appointments.

“Ms. Bynoe-Reed has done excellent work in increasing brand awareness of The COMET, leading the efforts of our marketing plan, and forming the many necessary community relationships to show that The COMET is a part of the community,” said Executive Director/CEO, John Andoh. “I am pleased to have her as a new director with the expanded role of government affairs and being the liaison to our Board of Directors”.

Bynoe-Reed brings more than 15 years’ experience in the areas of Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs and has worked at Prisma Health and SCANA Corporation (now Dominion). She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina with a minor in Media Arts. She also holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Columbia College – where she graduated with highest honors, with a focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.