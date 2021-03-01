Southern Dallas IPTMA appoints new member to Board of Directors

Dr. Joe Seabrooks, President of Dallas College’s Cedar Valley Campus, was selected as the newest member of the Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA) Board of Directors on Thursday, February 25.

Dallas College (formerly Dallas County Community College District) formally joined the Southern Dallas IPTMA in January. Dallas College serves more than 100,000 students annually in academic, continuing education and adult education programs.

“On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Seabrooks to team,” said Alberta Blair, chairwoman of the IPTMA and public works director for Dallas County. “Joe brings decades of experience as an educator, mentor and community leader to the IPTMA Board. His leadership will be paramount as we continue to expand and develop new and exciting transportation opportunities for the Inland Port area.”

Dr. Seabrooks has been the president of Dallas College’s Cedar Valley Campus since 2016, leading a campus that serves approximately 9,800 students, and growing enrollment

nearly 45% over the last four years. He holds a B.A. in Psychology, Masters in Higher Education Administration and a PhD in Interdisciplinary, Urban Leadership and Policy Studies and Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“Much like our Dallas College campuses, the Southern Dallas IPTMA is focused on opportunity,” explained Seabrooks. “With the tremendous growth of jobs and education opportunities in Southern Dallas, often the largest hindrance is access to safe and reliable transportation. Working together to develop these transportation lifelines will serve the people of North Texas and further the opportunities for our future community leaders.”

The Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA) provides comprehensive transportation solutions to employers and employees in the Southern Dallas County Inland Port area. Funded by its members, the organization helps to coordinate transportation services and improve connectivity within Inland Port’s boundaries. Members include private businesses, nonprofit organizations, city and county governments, and local government agencies.