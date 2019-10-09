United Airlines Renews Contract with First Transit for Employee Shuttle Operations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

First Transit, the leader in employee shuttle and transportation mobility solutions, announces that United Airlines has renewed its contract to operate and provide shuttles for all employees at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

First Transit will continue to provide maintenance, operations, and staffing for 22 buses, carrying nearly two million United Airlines employees annually at IAH.

First Transit is bringing the latest technology with a new bus tracking app for employees to see the location of shuttles in real-time. Also, First Transit is introducing 16 new 35-foot ElDorado EZ Rider II buses to enhance the employee rider experience.

“We are proud of this unique partnership with United Airlines, supporting their operations and employees at IAH,” said Andrew Chavira, general manager at First Transit. “My team looks forward to the opportunity to provide great customer service for everyone riding the shuttle.”

First Transit’s maintenance shop for the United Airlines Employee Shuttle is Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Blue Seal certified. To receive ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence, 75 percent of the service technicians at a location must be certified by ASE. In addition, there must be a certified technician in each area of service offered.

The United Airlines Employee Shuttle at IAH operates 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and has been a partner of First Transit for more than 10 years.