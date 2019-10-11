New Flyer expands partnership with Transportation Diversity Council

Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) on workforce development programming in Anniston, Alabama.

With a focus on adding to New Flyer’s industry-leading initiatives to support workforce development, enhancement of diversity, and hiring of disadvantaged individuals, the expanded partnership will focus on program deployment in the Anniston, Alabama region with continued dialogue at a national level. The partnership is specifically focused on identifying, training, and onboarding new hires at New Flyer’s Anniston facility, supporting development and deployment of pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs for veteran, women, disadvantaged, underrepresented, and underserved workers.

The TDC is a nonprofit organization providing world class education and development programs that promote diversity in the transportation and construction industries. The partnership builds on prior collaboration started in 2017 between New Flyer and the TDC, which deployed region- specific initiatives to recruit, develop, and retain disadvantaged workers at New Flyer’s bus completion and service facility in Ontario, California, located in the Greater Los Angeles area. Dwayne Sampson, a 25-year public transportation veteran and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC, will continue to lead the engagement.

“Since 2013 we have made $50 million of capital investment in our Anniston facility to improve the work environment, capability, and processes, and to expand capacity as our workforce has grown to nearly 750 team members at that site. We have also invested millions in our people to improve skills, enhance safety, and support workforce advancement. In 2019 alone, we have delivered over 100,000 hours of classroom and on the job training; investing four million dollars to support these workforce development activities,” said Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer.

“This is a continuous journey and there is always room for improvement, which is why we are enthusiastic about a continued partnership with the Transportation Diversity Council,” said Janice Harper, executive vice president of human resources for NFI Group. “We look forward to further enhancing workforce development and diversity, and to providing greater opportunities for people of every background, skill level, and ability across America.”

The TDC achieves its mission by advancing opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, fellowships, and scholarships, as well as workshops and programs for small businesses and public agencies. In 2011, it opened the Bronx Design and Construction Academy, eventually enrolling close to 600 students and offering adult education classes, among other programs – all of which focus on transportation infrastructure and sustainable energy. Students at the Academy have won national and international program awards.

“With a U.S. workforce over 2,300 people, New Flyer continues to provide safe and stable employment for people from coast to coast across America,” Sampson said. “Despite employing nearly 200 veterans and providing opportunities for advancement for all employees including veterans, women, minorities, and those with mobility needs, New Flyer understands there is still room to grow. This is why we’re proud to enhance our partnership with New Flyer and build on its foundation of good jobs with greater support for recruitment, training, and retention of those working in America’s proven and thriving advanced manufacturing industry.”

TDC was formed in 2010 to meet the growing need for leaders, technical professionals, educators and construction workers in the transportation and construction industries – needs that can only be met by engaging and developing a large and diverse workforce. TDC reaches out to students of all ages to provide exposure to engineering and construction trades; provide development programs to individuals, companies, and agencies to ensure that all talents are recognized and nurtured; and help bridge the gap between needs and opportunities for the entire industry. The TDC is comprised of seasoned executives from the transportation, education, and construction industries, dedicated to ensuring every individual has the opportunity to fully contribute to America’s future.

New Flyer is an equal opportunity employer and provides ongoing workforce training and development through the New Flyer Institute, community and industry skills development partnerships, and educational assistance for external programs. New Flyer employs more American workers than any other bus manufacturer in America.

In October 2019, New Flyer celebrated workforce development and success across its team, with Stephanie Laubenstein and Ian Macpherson named to Mass Transit’s Top 40 Under 40 list of outstanding transportation professionals. The same month, Kate Parnala, a manufacturing engineering technologist, was featured in a clean energy report on workforce development alongside a burgeoning clean economy, while Jennifer McNeill was named to the prestigious Clean50 list recognizing outstanding leaders in clean capitalism and sustainability.

For more information on New Flyer’s workplace, diversity and inclusion, and health and safety initiatives, visit the NFI Environmental Social Governance report at nfigroup.com/investor-relations/performance-reports. For more information on the TDC, visit tdc-ntl.org.