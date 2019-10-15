APTA Announces New Executive Committee and Board of Directors Members

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) elected its 2019-2020 Executive Committee Oct. 12 during its TRANSform Conference in New York.

The new APTA Chair is Nuria I. Fernandez, who is general manager and chief executive officer of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, San Jose, CA.

“It is an honor to take the reins of the association that represents the industry that has been part of my life throughout my 39-year career,” said Fernandez. “This is an exciting and transformational time for public transportation as we continue to make sure tens of millions of Americans get to school, work, or wherever they need to go, while also connecting communities and boosting our nation’s economy.”

Jeffrey A. Nelson, general manager of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK), Moline, IL, will serve as vice chair.

Freddie C. Fuller II, vice president, electronic payment systems, for Jacobs, will remain secretary-treasurer. David M. Stackrow Sr., board treasurer of the Capital District Transportation Authority in Albany, NY, will serve as immediate past chair.

In addition, the following individuals will serve three-year terms on the APTA Executive Committee:

Thomas Waldron, senior vice president, HDR

Michele Wong Krause, secretary, Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Henry Li, general manager and CEO, Sacramento Regional Transit District

Richard J. Leary, CEO, Toronto Transit Commission, Canadian representative

Raymond J. Melleady, executive vice president, USSC Group.

Those serving new three-year terms on the APTA Board of Directors are: