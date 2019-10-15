Nova Bus introduces the LFSe+, a new long-range electric bus with dual charging options

Leading North American transit bus manufacturer Nova Bus is proud to launch the LFSe+, its newest fully electric bus, at the American Public Transportation Association’s TRANSform Conference in New York City. Built on the proven Nova LFS platform, whose safety track record of more than twenty years, this groundbreaking bus is designed to be just as reliable. In fact, the Nova Bus LFSe, on which the new LFSe+ is modeled, was the first electric bus in the industry to pass the full test at Altoona in June 2018.

The new LFSe+ integrates the proven traction motor and power electronics from BAE Systems, which uses advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the BAE system also contribute to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

With a total battery capacity of 594 kWh, the LFSe+ has range; it can run between 211 and 292 miles (340 to 470 km) before needing a charge, depending on power demands and operating conditions. The LFSe+ offers dual charging options to keep it going – OppCharge and depot charging. The common-interface OppCharge technology, developed by Volvo and partners, uses a pantograph mounted on an external infrastructure for quick charging while in service. Depot charging technology, meanwhile, plugs directly into the bus to provide current to the battery while the bus is parked, for instance overnight.

“We are excited to introduce our new, long-range 100% electric bus to our customers. This launch marks an important moment in the evolution of electric transportation in North America. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus’ proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies. We are committed to always improving our product and processes to reduce pollution and waste in every aspect of our business, and the LFSe+ is our latest demonstration of that commitment,” notes Martin Larose, Vice-President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

“For twenty years we have been helping transit fleets progress towards zero emissions, and today we bring that same durable, reliable, and highly efficient performance to the fully electric LFSe+ from Nova Bus, helping transit fleets complete their journey and get to zero,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.

The two Canadian Nova Bus plants, located in Saint-Eustache and Saint-François-du-Lac in the province of Quebec, currently employs more than 1,000 people, while the Plattsburgh plant in New York has more than 300 employees. Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon tells us this about the important launch: “This announcement is a demonstration of Quebec’s expertise, and Nova Bus’ in particular, in the electrification of transportation. I am convinced that this new electric bus, with its dual charging options, will meet the needs of operators. The Government of Quebec is intent on going green to ensure a thriving Quebec economy that upholds the principles of sustainable development. In fact, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation will be investing 80 million dollars to fast-track the development of our clean technologies. Our goal: to make Quebec a leader in the electrification of transportation. And we will reach that goal, thanks to cutting-edge projects like Nova Bus.”

Always aiming for sustainable development, with its Electro Mobility strategy, with the LFSe+, Nova Bus now goes further in electrifying its key components to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

“I am thrilled to hear that Nova Bus will be launching this new technology. Their facility in Plattsburgh is a major contributor to our local economy, and I am excited to see them debut this climate-friendly mode of transportation right here in the North Country. I will continue to be an advocate for innovative business and technology development in our district, and I look forward to the positive impact this new 100% electric bus will have” concluded Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the U.S. Representative for New York’s 21st congressional district.

About the Nova Bus LFSe+

The Nova Bus LFSe+ is the latest addition to the range of buses built on the proven Nova LFS platform. Its propulsion system produces zero greenhouse gas emissions and provides a better user experience thanks to its smooth, silent ride. The Nova Bus LFSe, on which the new LFSe+ is modeled, has been tested in every imaginable weather condition in North America, posting convincing results each and every time.

About Nova Bus

