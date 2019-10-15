SacRT CEO Elected to National Transportation Executive Committee and Awarded Outstanding Public Transportation Manager of the Year

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) General Manager/CEO Henry Li has been elected to serve on the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Executive Committee. The election took place during APTA’s 2019 TRANSform Conference in New York City.

“I am honored to be elected as an APTA Executive Committee member and look forward to providing my expertise and knowledge to enhance APTA’s goals and vision for the future to improve the quality of life for the communities that we serve,” SacRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li said.

APTA is the leading force in advancing public transportation entities throughout North America, representing 1,500 member organizations. The executive committee, APTA’s highest governing body, is responsible for the general oversight and guidance, and acts on behalf of the Board of Directors as the planning body, selecting and referring major strategic and policy transportation issues to the board. As an APTA Executive Committee member, Li will serve a three-year term. Li’s role on the committee will highlight the innovative mobility solutions being implemented in Sacramento and strengthen the region’s public transportation advocacy efforts.

“Henry is driven and highly motived, constantly seeking a better way to operate and meet customers’ demands,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui. “SacRT is at the cutting edge of mobility innovations, experimenting and piloting new services, and listening closely to the wants and needs of their customers.”

During the APTA conference, Li also received the Outstanding Public Transportation Manager of the Year Award. The award is presented to a CEO who has made outstanding contributions to the advancement of public transportation in North America.

“Henry’s selection is a testament to his vision, dedication and leadership to take SacRT to the next level as a world-class transit agency,” said Sacramento County Supervisor and SacRT Board

Chair Patrick Kennedy. “He implemented historic improvements over the last three years asGM/CEO, including ridership growth for SacRT.”