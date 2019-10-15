Trans-Bridge Lines is the Official Transportation Provider for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Trans-Bridge Lines is pleased to announce that service for the Phantoms began on Wednesday, September 25, with Trans-Bridge escorting the Phantoms to Scranton for an exhibition game versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The driver expertly maneuvered the Trans-Bridge luxury gold motorcoach which included a matching trailer for the team’s equipment.

The 2016 Prevost H3-45HEX premium motorcoach features a Volvo engine, 33 leather seats and is equipped 12 TV monitors, DIRECTV®, Siriusxm®, Blu-Ray DVD, Saucon Elite WiFi, USB and standard outlets and in-seat headphone connections. All seats have cup holders, footrests and removable snack trays. The motorcoach includes a galley-style area with cooler and microwave as well as lavatory.

The first regular away game of the season will be Friday, October 25 versus the Charlotte Checkers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We are very excited to be working with such a great, local organization like the Phantoms. We are looking forward to partnering with them for years to come,” said Mark Ertel, Director of Operations for Trans-Bridge.

“We are committed to providing the Phantom players with premium motorcoach service with all the amenities and comforts they need while playing away games. We are proud to be a local company working together with a local sports franchise. Our drivers are safe, courteous and reliable – the Phantoms are in superb hands with them,” President Tom JeBran said.