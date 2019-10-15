Proterra Launches Multi-Dispenser Charging Solution for Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Fleets

On Monday, Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, launched a multi-dispenser charging solution which enables Proterra® charging systems to have multiple low-profile charging dispensers paired with a single Power Control System (PCS). With less hardware to purchase and less equipment to install, the multi-dispenser charging solution lowers the cost of infrastructure for customers. It also reduces space needed for charging systems, which is optimal for space-constrained depots and parking facilities.

The multi-dispenser charging solution enables automated, sequential vehicle charging with up to four dispensers per PCS. Sequential charging allows multiple vehicles to charge one after the other automatically and at full power. Multi-dispenser charging is enabled for Proterra’s 60 kW and 125 kW systems and serves the Proterra Catalyst® transit vehicle as well as the Proterra Powered® Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley electric school bus. For customers who already have Proterra chargers, the multi-dispenser solution can be retrofitted onto existing PCS units.

Proterra charging systems utilize standard J1772-CCS plug-in and SAE J3105 overhead pantograph technology, which enables fleet operators to charge a variety of heavy-duty and light-duty electric vehicles with the same chargers. Proterra chargers are also vehicle-to-grid capable and smart-grid ready. In addition to the multiple dispensers for one PCS, dispensers can be installed up to 500 feet away from the PCS to further optimize space.

“One of the biggest challenges with full fleet electrification is managing a complex energy ecosystem and charging infrastructure,” said Proterra Chief Commercial Officer Matt Horton. “Proterra has consistently designed and developed both products and services that help lower upfront costs and provide flexible, scalable charging solutions to meet customer needs.”

To support customers transitioning to a fully electric fleet, Proterra offers a suite of options that enable turnkey delivery of a complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through Proterra Energy™ fleet solutions, including design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization. Proterra’s team of in-house experts can design and implement the best charging infrastructure solution that fits the unique needs of transit agencies and other heavy-duty EV fleet operators.