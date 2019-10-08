Enterprise-class mobile video surveillance recording and management from March Networks

Enhance passenger safety and reduce risk with the March Networks® RideSafe GT Series Hybrid Network Video Recorder (NVR).

This powerful video surveillance recording platform delivers ‘transit-tough’ reliability for bus environments. Proven to withstand severe shock, vibration, dust and moisture to J1455 and IP65 standards, the ruggedized recording platform provides a host of data protection features including internal battery backup, hard-drive mirroring and real-time health monitoring via March Networks’ Command™ for Transit video management software (VMS).

True to its name, the recorder’s full hybrid capability lets transit authorities easily migrate from 100% analog to 100% IP video coverage cost-effectively and at their own pace. The recorder is available in 8, 12, 16, and 20-channel models, which can be operated as standalone units (programmable through embedded software), or remotely managed and monitored through Command for Transit.

Conveniently, the RideSafe GT Series Hybrid NVRs can integrate into existing CAD and AVL systems to gather operator-initiated tagged events and vehicle data such as GPS, speed and heading. An integrated accelerometer tags video for hard brakes and other incidents, allowing for re-enactment, driver monitoring and investigations. By pairing the units with Command for Transit, users can also take advantage of March Networks Incident Search, an innovative software feature designed to help fleet operators rapidly locate video evidence by matching it with vehicle metadata. A user, for example, could easily investigate allegations of dangerous driving by searching for vehicle speeds over the acceptable limit, or incidents of hard brakes. The software matches this data with its corresponding video.

For rapid retrieval of video evidence, the RideSafe recorders offer automated video and data extraction. Operators can trigger automatic downloads of video, via Wi-Fi or 4G network, when the bus returns to the depot.

“For nearly two decades, March Networks has been designing and delivering high performance, highly reliable video systems for some of the world’s largest transit operators,” said Dan Cremins, March Networks Global Leader of Product Management. “The RideSafe GT Series Hybrid NVRs are the powerful backbone of March Networks’ transportation solution, allowing operators to reliably capture and store video of everything that’s happening on their buses, inside and out.”

In addition to the RideSafe recorders, March Networks’ complete video solution for bus transportation includes ruggedized mobile IP cameras, and easy-to-use Command for Transit software covering both mobile and wayside applications.

