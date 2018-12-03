U.S. Department of Transportation Marks Opening of New Jacksonville Bus Rapid Transit Line

The Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams today participated in an opening ceremony for a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line in Jacksonville, Florida. The East Corridor BRT Red Line will provide more frequent and faster bus service and provide a needed transportation option in a heavily transit-dependent corridor.

Williams was joined by Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) CEO Nathaniel Ford and elected officials at Jacksonville City Hall for the event.

“JTA’s new East Corridor BRT Red Line will connect Jacksonville residents to education and jobs, and improve the quality of life in the region,” Williams said.

FTA has advanced funding for 17 new capital investment grants (CIG) projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $4.8 billion in funding commitments. The present administration will have executed 13 CIG funding agreements by December 31, 2018 for $3.3 billion in CIG funding, compared to 10 projects for $1.08 billion during the corresponding period (January 20, 2009 – December 2010) for the previous administration. In addition, with the allocations announced last week, the present administration has committed to execute an additional four agreements for $1.5 billion in CIG funding if those projects continue to meet the CIG program requirements.

“We appreciate the Federal Transit Administration’s support for the First Coast Flyer BRT project,” Ford said. “Already the largest BRT network in the southeast, the new 18.5 mile Red Line nearly doubles the footprint of the existing First Coast Flyer Blue and Green lines and connects more people to jobs, education, healthcare and entertainment.”

The 18.5-mile East Corridor Red Line is the fourth segment of a five-phased First Coast Flyer BRT system planned for the Jacksonville area. The project will serve Regency Mall, Florida State College-Jacksonville (South Campus), the University of North Florida, and Jacksonville Beach, enhancing regional connectivity by providing better access to educational and employment opportunities in downtown Jacksonville and throughout the Jacksonville metropolitan area.

The FTA is contributing $16.9 million (50 percent) of the $34 million total cost of the East Corridor project through FTA’s CIG Program. The remaining project costs are being covered by the Florida Department of Transportation and JTA.

The East Corridor BRT Red Line includes traffic signal priority, real-time bus arrival information at stations, and the procurement of compressed natural gas buses.